Extension sought for storing Three Mile Island debris

Federal officials requested a 20-year extension involving the storage in Idaho of reactor core debris from the partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. The U.S. Department of Energy in a document made public Friday asked the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to renew a license allowing storage until 2039 at an 890-square -mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

Chicago, IL

