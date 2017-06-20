Expect traffic jams and big crowds for the eclipse
Businesses within the stripe of Idaho cities and towns where the moon will totally block sunlight on Aug. 21 have one eye on the sky and another on the cash register. Hotels are booked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC