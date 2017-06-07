Emergency Managers Announce Improvements After Cascadia Rising Exercise
A year following one of the nation's largest domestic drills, lessons-learned continue to guide strategies that improve the Pacific Northwest's ability to survive and recover from a catastrophic Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami. On June 7, 2016, more than 20,000 emergency managers in Idaho, Oregon and Washington kicked off Cascadia Rising 2016, a four-day, large scale exercise to test response and recovery capabilities in the wake of a 9.0 magnitude CSZ earthquake and tsunami.
