Eastern Idaho isn't immune to heroin, opioid epidemic

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center chief medical officer Joe Anderson poses for a portrait in the emergency room on May 9. Anderson said he'll have patients admitted to the ER and request that nurses and doctors not use strong painkillers due to past struggles with opioid addiction. "Those people who have really fought the fight and whipped it, and they come in and say 'I'm a recovering addict can you try to give me something else besides oxycodone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.