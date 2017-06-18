Dialogue
Hosted by Marcia Franklin, Dialogue is an award-winning, statewide discussion program that has aired on Idaho Public Television since 1994. This inspiring story of Idahoans Justin Skeesuck and Patrick Gray revolves around Skeesuck's desire to make the 500-mile trek on the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain despite a neurological disorder that makes it impossible for him to use his arms or legs.
