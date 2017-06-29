Crews fight lightning-caused wildfires across southern Idaho

Luke Hittner, Burley field office archeologist and resource advisor for the Indian Springs 2 Fire, performs an archeology survey Wednesday, June 28, 2017, near Indian Springs Recreation Area South of Kimberly, Idaho. Fire officials say quick responses by ranchers and others in Idaho to more than 20 wildfires sparked by lightning have kept the small fires from becoming major blazes like those that scorched the region in recent decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.