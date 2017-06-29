Crapo, Risch praise choice of Bart Davis as Idaho's new U.S. Attorney
Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch had high praise today for President Trump's choice of Bart Davis as Idaho's next U.S. Attorney; both Crapo and Risch are attorneys. Here are their full statements: "With his extensive combination of leadership, legal scholarship and service, Bart embodies the sound legal judgment required to uphold the law while fairly and aggressively prosecuting those charged with crimes.
