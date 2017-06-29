Crapo, Risch praise choice of Bart Da...

Crapo, Risch praise choice of Bart Davis as Idaho's new U.S. Attorney

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch had high praise today for President Trump's choice of Bart Davis as Idaho's next U.S. Attorney; both Crapo and Risch are attorneys. Here are their full statements: "With his extensive combination of leadership, legal scholarship and service, Bart embodies the sound legal judgment required to uphold the law while fairly and aggressively prosecuting those charged with crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's ... Jun 25 The Troll Stopper 1
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr '17 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC