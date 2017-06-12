Climate change could burn a hole in the Forest Servicea s budget
Climate change appears to be fueling more wildfires as forest service officials are increasingly concerned they don't have the funds to effectively handle another devastating season. While Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell told senators last week he's got enough budget funds to deal with most of the 7,000 fires that occur annually in national forests, "it's that 1 to 2 percent of our fires, that when we have a very active fire season, that goes way beyond our capability to handle within our appropriations."
