Challis youngsters learn respect, courtesy and golf
Morgan Maydole gets down on the grass to line up a putt last Thursday during First Tee Idaho golf lessons at Challis Golf Course. The adult legs behind him belong to instructor Lewie Frost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC