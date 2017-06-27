Census Data: Idaho Hispanic Populatio...

Census Data: Idaho Hispanic Population Continues Steady Growth

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Boise Weekly

Outpacing the national trend, the growth rate of the Hispanic population in Idaho continues to rise, growing by 3.3 percent between mid-2015 and mid-2016. The Gem State saw a 2.9 percent growth rate in the previous twelve months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's ... Jun 25 The Troll Stopper 1
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr '17 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC