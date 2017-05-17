Waterfalls well worth the trip in eastern Idaho
This year, Shoshone Falls, near Twin Falls, should top everyone's list of must-see waterfalls. It is 210 feet tall and 900 feet wide when running full, making it one of the biggest waterfalls in the nation.
