Trump budget proposes DOE cuts
Tuesday's release of President Donald Trump's budget confirms that he has proposed sharp cuts in a wide variety of areas that would impact Idaho National Laboratory, resulting in hundreds of local job losses if enacted. The Post Register reported last week that the Office of Nuclear Energy's budget would be cut to $703 million.
