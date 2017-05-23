Trump budget concerns Idaho reps

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo said while there's "significant agreement" that the nation needs to bring the federal budget into balance, the budget proposal released today by President Trump calls for "dramatic cuts to programs affecting Idahoans and its communities." "As a member of the Senate Budget Committee, I will work with my colleagues to strike a fair balance between funding necessary programs and the need to reduce ongoing deficit spending," Crapo said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.