Three Police Officers Will Receive Idaho Medal of Honor
Three police officers will be awarded with the Idaho Medal of Honor for performing with exception courage and bravery while protecting the public. The medals will be awarded Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. during a ceremony on the second floor of the Idaho Capitol.
