Student Readiness Symposiums planned statewide
Hundreds of educators charged with helping secondary students reach their goals for higher education will meet during the next two weeks across Idaho in six Student Readiness Symposiums. The symposiums are sponsored by the Idaho State Department of Education in partnership with Idaho Digital Learning Academy, Idaho Department of Labor and Idaho Career Technical Education, a State Department of Education news release said.
