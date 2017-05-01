State librarian meeting with Idaho congressional delegation, with...

Idaho State Librarian Ann Joslin is meeting with the state's congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., today and tomorrow, as part of a two-day national library legislative outreach push. Among the top concerns: The Trump Administration's fiscal year 2018 budget blueprint proposes to eliminate the primary source of federal support for Idaho libraries an average of $1.28 million a year over the past five years.

