President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Idaho
Yesterday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the State of Idaho to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from March 6 to March 28, 2017. Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone, and Valley Counties.
