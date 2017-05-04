PHOTOS: Lanes of Highway 95 to remain closed during train derailment...
The Idaho Transportation Department says they expect southbound lanes of Highway 95 to remain closed for at least two weeks while they clean up the 25 train cars that derailed near Cocolalla this week. Crews on scene have observed an increase in animals approaching the wreck to eat the spilled corn, so drivers should use caution in the area.
