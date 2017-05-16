Otter: No federal relief for 5 Idaho counties - Wed, 03 May 2017 PST

Gov. Butch Otter says the federal government has once again rejected his request for disaster aid for five counties in Idaho, denying millions of dollars to help pay for the harshest damage of this year's severe winter floods and storms. A letter from the Federal Emergency Management Agency dated Tuesday says that the agency stands by their original decision that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary based on a review of the state's capabilities.

