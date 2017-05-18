Otter appoints new members to Oil and Gas Commission - Thu, 18 May 2017 PST

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building Jan. 9, 2017 in Boise, Idaho. Otter appointed Payette County Commissioner Marc Shigeta and Idaho Department of Lands Director Tom Schultz to the Idaho Oil and Gar Conservation Committee on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

