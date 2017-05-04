North Idaho Rep. Heather Scott draws GOP challenger for next election
Mike Boeck, a 4th-generation Bonner County resident, former Priest River Chamber of Commerce president, longtime county GOP central committee member and longtime forest products industry employee, announced Friday that he'll challenge controversial Rep. Heather Scott in 2018. "I just feel that we haven't gotten the quality of representation we should," Boeck said.
