New legislative budget director named

The Idaho Legislature's longtime budget director, Cathy Holland-Smith, is retiring after nearly 30 years with the state, the last 10 as the director of the Legislature's nonpartisan Division of Budget and Policy. Her last day is Friday; on Monday, Paul Headlee, who has been a nonpartisan staffer with the Legislature for 15 years, the last three as deputy budget director, will take over as director.

