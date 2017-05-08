NBC & CBS Censor Context to Make GOP Rep. Look Bad

On Monday, NBC's Today and CBS This Morning deceptively edited comments from Republican Congressman Raul Labrador to constituents at a recent town hall meeting while discussing the GOP health care plan. While the Idaho representative was actually dispelling an outlandish false claim from a left-wing protester at the event, the two network morning shows ignored that context in an effort to make Labrador look out of touch on the issue.

