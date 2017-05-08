NBC & CBS Censor Context to Make GOP Rep. Look Bad
On Monday, NBC's Today and CBS This Morning deceptively edited comments from Republican Congressman Raul Labrador to constituents at a recent town hall meeting while discussing the GOP health care plan. While the Idaho representative was actually dispelling an outlandish false claim from a left-wing protester at the event, the two network morning shows ignored that context in an effort to make Labrador look out of touch on the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC