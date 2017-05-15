Mormon church severs some of its ties to the Boy Scouts
The Blue Mountain Council plans to continue serving as numerous 3,666 Boy Scouts that want to remain, following the Mormon church's decision to pull its 14- to 18-year-old youth out of the Varsity and Venturing programs and start its own organization. "We anticipate that many youth from the LDS Church will continue to participate in Scouting beyond the age of 14 as young men work to earn the Eagle Scout rank".
