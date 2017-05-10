More
Brigham Young University-Idaho's new livestock center will be the site of an open house on May 18. courtesy Brigham Young University-Idaho Students, employees and the public are invited to a May 18 open house at Brigham Young University-Idaho's Agricultural Science Center. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the facility located at 5360 W. Highway 33, Rexburg, a BYU-Idaho news release said.
