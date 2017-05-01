Men file sex abuse lawsuit against Boy Scouts, Mormon church - Mon, 01 May 2017 PST
Five men who say they were sexually abused as kids while in the Boy Scouts of America are suing the organization and the Mormon church because they say both groups fraudulently presented the Boy Scouts as a safe, wholesome activity for boys. The men filed the lawsuit Monday in Boise's U.S. District Court.
