Mayoral scholarships awarded

Through teaming with the Bingham Community Foundation, the City of Blackfoot has established an endowment fund to provide scholarships for deserving, aspiring Bingham County High School Seniors and Continuing Education Students. Last year this program awarded $3,000 in scholarships and built an $11,000 endowment fund to perpetuate the award of future scholarships.

