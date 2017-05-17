Lucky to Live in Idaho and The Wise Animal Handbook

In her deliciously fun children's book, Lucky to Live in Idaho author Kate Jerome manages to squeeze in a few dozen of the thousands of reasons people happily call the Gem State home: huckleberry pie, Julia Davis Park, the bounty of Idaho's wetlands, the heritage of Sacagawea, Paul Revere and the Raiders, and twice-baked potatoes all make the list. The best bit of Lucky to Live in Idaho is that it is full of activity pages, inviting children to write about their own favorite people, places, animals and foods alongside some cheerful character illustrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.