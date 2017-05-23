Lewiston home for troubled youngsters gets good marks from state - Wed, 24 May 2017 PST
The state of Idaho has lifted an admissions ban at the Northwest Children's Home in Lewiston after it showed sufficient progress in correcting problems revealed in an investigation last year. Regulators at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare threatened to revoke the operating license for the treatment facility for troubled youth in December after the investigation found several deficiencies, including residents committing sex offenses and other assaults against each other.
