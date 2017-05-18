Landslide shuts down Prospector Creek Road in Shoshone County
The Idaho Panhandle National Forest has issued a temporary road closure due to a landslide Prospector Creek Rd. . Prospector Creek Road is located 12.5 miles west of Avery, Idaho off St. Joe River Rd. The slide is located at milepost 6. The Idaho Panhandle National Forests advises forest users to be watchful for falling debris, road washouts, and changing road restrictions to ensure safe travels.
