Labrador Files Paperwork to Run for Idaho Governor
Less than a week after making national headlines for his controversial remarks on health care, Rep. Raul Labrador filed paperwork with the Idaho secretary of state to formally mount a campaign for Idaho governor. A Labrador candidacy sets up a high-profile Republican gubernatorial primary in May 2018, pitting the congressman against Lieutenant Governor Brad Little and businessman Tommy Ahlquist, who have already begun their campaigns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC