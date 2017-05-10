Labrador Files Paperwork to Run for Idaho Governor

Less than a week after making national headlines for his controversial remarks on health care, Rep. Raul Labrador filed paperwork with the Idaho secretary of state to formally mount a campaign for Idaho governor. A Labrador candidacy sets up a high-profile Republican gubernatorial primary in May 2018, pitting the congressman against Lieutenant Governor Brad Little and businessman Tommy Ahlquist, who have already begun their campaigns.

