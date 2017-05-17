Kempthorne won't mention finest hour

Former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne got in and out of Moscow last weekend without mentioning his finest hour as a public servant. Saturday, the University of Idaho awarded an honorary doctorate in administrative science to Kempthorne, a former ASUI student body president, mayor of Boise, U.S. senator, governor, secretary of the Interior and now president and CEO of the American Council of Life Insurers.

