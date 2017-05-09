Jewish Idaho Inmates Take Legal Action for Kosher Meals
The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections on behalf of four Jewish inmates seeking kosher meals. The lawsuit was filed last week after the union was not able to obtain the religious accommodations without litigation, The Idaho Statesman reported .
