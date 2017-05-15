Idaho Rep. Simpson speaks out on heal...

Idaho Rep. Simpson speaks out on health care bill - Mon, 15 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

About 70 sign-carrying, chanting protesters demonstrated outside the Boise Centre in downtown Boise on Monday morning before 2nd District GOP Rep. Mike Simpson spoke to the Idaho Healthcare Summit. The group chanted, "What do we want? Health care! When do we want it? Now!" Organizers said the group was upset with Simpson's vote in favor of the American Health Care Act, which passed the House last week; demonstrators included doctors, patients, and clergy members, along with concerned citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr 21 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC