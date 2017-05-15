Idaho Rep. Simpson speaks out on health care bill - Mon, 15 May 2017 PST

About 70 sign-carrying, chanting protesters demonstrated outside the Boise Centre in downtown Boise on Monday morning before 2nd District GOP Rep. Mike Simpson spoke to the Idaho Healthcare Summit. The group chanted, "What do we want? Health care! When do we want it? Now!" Organizers said the group was upset with Simpson's vote in favor of the American Health Care Act, which passed the House last week; demonstrators included doctors, patients, and clergy members, along with concerned citizens.

