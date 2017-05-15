Idaho Rep. Simpson speaks out on health care bill, as do protesters...
Idaho 2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson speaks Monday, May 15, 2017, at the Idaho Healthcare Summit at the Boise Centre. About 70 sign-carrying, chanting protesters demonstrated outside the Boise Centre in downtown Boise on Monday morning before 2nd District GOP Rep. Mike Simpson spoke to the Idaho Healthcare Summit.
