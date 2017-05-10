Idaho Rep. Labrador files to run for governor in 2018 - Tue, 09 May 2017 PST

Idaho 1st District GOP Congressman Raul Labrador filed the initial paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State's office this morning to run for governor in 2018, even as he's in the midst of a national swirl of negative publicity over his recent comment that no one dies for lack of access to health care, which drew jibes against Labrador on the late-night comedy shows last night and was rated "Pants On Fire" for falsity by Politifact this morning. Labrador, accompanied by his wife, Becca, and his campaign treasurer, Milford Terrell, signed the necessary forms in Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney's office in the Idaho Capitol.

