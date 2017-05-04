Idaho Press Club presents annual journalism awards, scholarships - Sun, 07 May 2017 PST
The Idaho Press Club presented its annual "Best of 2016" journalism awards over the weekend in Boise, and the biggest winners, taking numerous awards, were the Idaho Statesman and Twin Falls Times-News; the Idaho Mountain Express in Ketchum; and KTVB-TV in Boise. Kyle Green of the Idaho Statesman was named print photographer of the year; Jay Krajic of Idaho Public Television was named broadcast photographer of the year.
