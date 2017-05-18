Idaho neighborhood signs counter anti...

Idaho neighborhood signs counter anti-immigration tone

Read more: Deseret News

They've sprung up throughout the city, those tri-colored yard signs that read: "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor," in English, Spanish and Arabic. The signs have caught on in Boise, including among local church congregations that are providing them at a small cost.

Chicago, IL

