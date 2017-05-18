Idaho Medal of Honor awarded to the late CdA Police Sgt. Greg Moore - Wed, 17 May 2017 PST

Idaho Medal of Honor awarded to the l...

Idaho Medal of Honor awarded to the late CdA Police Sgt. Greg Moore

Fundraising is continuing for a permanent memorial to Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore in McEuen Park in downtown Coeur d'Alene, designed "to create a place that will allow residents and visitors to remember and meditate on the sacrifices made by our men and women in blue."

Chicago, IL

