Idaho man falls into northwestern Montana river, drowns - Wed, 03 May 2017 PST

An Idaho man has drowned after falling into a river in northwestern Montana while visiting and photographing a scenic spot. Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe told the Western News that the 22-year-old man and his mother were near Yaak Falls at about 2 p.m. on Sunday when he slipped and fell into the Yaak River, north of the town of Troy.

