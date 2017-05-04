Idaho leads region's increased aquatic invasive species boat inspection efforts

Boaters traveling in and out of Washington, Idaho and Montana are noticing increased emphasis this season on inspections for invasive aquatic species on watercraft ranging from yachts to kayaks, rafts and paddleboards. Last year at this time, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon and Idaho were the only states in the West still free of invasive quagga and zebra mussels, which can cause massive damage to waterways, fisheries, irrigation facilities and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.