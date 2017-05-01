Idaho Health Care Coalition: Nearly 40 Percent of Idahoans Have Pre-Existing Conditions
While the Capitol Hill debate over President Donald Trump's latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare heat up, members of Close the Gap Idaho say health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Idahoans twists in the wind as lawmakers consider the fate of pre-existing conditions or lifetime limits on health benefits. "There were 662,319 Idahoans with pre-existing conditions prior to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act ," Close the Gap Idaho stated in a news release, pointing to new data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC