Idaho Health Care Coalition: Nearly 40 Percent of Idahoans Have Pre-Existing Conditions

While the Capitol Hill debate over President Donald Trump's latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare heat up, members of Close the Gap Idaho say health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Idahoans twists in the wind as lawmakers consider the fate of pre-existing conditions or lifetime limits on health benefits. "There were 662,319 Idahoans with pre-existing conditions prior to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act ," Close the Gap Idaho stated in a news release, pointing to new data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

