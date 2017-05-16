Idaho health advocates warn of 'devastating impact' of House-passed health care bill

The health care advocacy group "Close the Gap Idaho," along with the Idaho Medical Association and the Idaho Hospital Association, are decrying the health care bill that passed the House today, saying it will have a "devastating impact" on low-income, needy and sick Idahoans. "It will throw an estimated 138,000 Idahoans off their health insurance," the group said in a statement.

