Idaho health advocates warn of 'devastating impact' of House-passed health care bill
The health care advocacy group "Close the Gap Idaho," along with the Idaho Medical Association and the Idaho Hospital Association, are decrying the health care bill that passed the House today, saying it will have a "devastating impact" on low-income, needy and sick Idahoans. "It will throw an estimated 138,000 Idahoans off their health insurance," the group said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC