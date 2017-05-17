Idaho Flooding Highlights the Need for Insurance
The ongoing flooding in Idaho has underscored the need for insurance to protect homes and property. Since the beginning of the year, the number of flood insurance policies throughout the state has increased by 13.3 percent to a total of 6,804.
