Idaho Digest - May 22

Significant drops in the number of unemployed Idahoans and people looking for work pushed the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate down to 3.4 percent in April, narrowing an already tight labor market even further. Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter on May 18 announced that President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Disaster Declaration today for eight northern and north-central Idaho counties, triggering the release of federal funds to help communities recover from flooding that occurred March 6-28.

