How would a community college board work?

If the May 16 ballot initiative to convert Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college passes, class options wouldn't be the only thing to expand. A local board allows a community college to build a strong regional identity by responding more nimbly and knowledgeably to changing workforce demands, EITC President Rick Aman said.

