House editorial: A government affair
Are we in a long-distance relationship with our Congressional delegation? The kind of long-distance relationship that ends in distraction, angst, heartache and, dare we ponder the notion? Possibly political "affairs"? Are our senators and representatives putting other interests before ours, letting their political alliances and obsessions become all-consuming to the detriment of their focus on their relationship with us, their "significant others"? The Post Register's Bryan Clark reported on Friday that Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo failed to sign a joint letter to President Trump arguing against a proposed 31 percent cut to the Department of Energy's nuclear research funding because, as they put it, "This particular letter details efforts at the Sandia Lab and natural gas research, neither of which are relevant to the INL."
