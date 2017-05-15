Governor's Office of Economic Development incentives to add 600 jobs
The Governor's Office of Economic Development on Thursday announced incentives totaling more than $2.3 million that are expected to result in roughly 600 new jobs over the next eight years. Litehouse Inc. will expand its manufacturing operations in Hurricane, adding up to 165 jobs to the community and making $40 million in capital investment over a five-year period, according to the economic development office.
