Former Idaho GOP director signs on as campaign manager for Alquist...
David Johnston, former executive director of the Idaho Republican Party, joined the Tommy Ahlquist campaign for governor of Idaho Monday as campaign manager. Johnston, 27, was the Idaho GOP executive director for three years.
