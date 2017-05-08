Flooding in central Idaho causes voluntary evacuations
Ketchum, Idaho a Officials with the Blaine County Sheriff's office say 30 homes in central Idaho have been asked to voluntarily evacuate because of flooding. According to the sheriff's office, voluntary evacuations have been issued in Ketchum.
